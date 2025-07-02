Slide Into Saweetie's Sexy Shots for Her 32nd Birthday!

It's singer Saweetie's 32nd birthday, and after you give her sexy shots a good look up n' down, you'll be saying, "that's my type!"

The California native has put out a handful of bangers over the years: "Icy Grl", "My Type" and "Tap In," but she's also celebrated for her sensual selfies ...

Sippin' on sunshine in her green bikini, Saweetie sure knows how to work the camera and get those angles hittin' just right!

Every mirror selfie tells a story, and this one definitely showcases her effortless beauty ... Selfies for days!

"Tap, tap, tap in" to Saweetie's hot shots with our photo gallery ...