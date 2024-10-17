Saweetie and Shygirl Go Horseback Riding Ahead of 'Immaculate' Collab

New 🎶 On The Way!!!

Saweetie is collecting inspiration to build off her long-awaited debut album -- nothing like a little horseback riding to get those juices flowing!!!

That was the situation for the "Icy Grl" when she was spotted on a mega stallion alongside British rapper Shygirl at Sunset Ranch in the Hollywood Hills earlier this week.

Shygirl's steed figured the photo-op was good a time as any to go No. 2 ... when nature's your bathroom, it is!!!

Their hangout wasn't horses**t though ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned Saweetie and Shygirl have a collab in the books ... their song "Immaculate" is dropping on Wednesday, October 23!!!

They both have a knack for upbeat, groovy dance ratchetness and their rap styles should complement one another.

From London to L.A., Shygirl's buzz is booming ... she's currently performing on the USA SWEAT Tour in support of Troye Sivan and her "365" collaborator Charli XCX.