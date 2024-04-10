Saweetie Wants New Album, Tour to Happen Despite No Release Dates

Play video content TMZ.com

Saweetie's determined to push her long-delayed debut out to the masses, and the "My Type" rapper is dropping all kinds of hints to her record label to make it happen.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Saweetie outside Ocean Prime this week in Bev. Hills ... where she confirmed her album's still titled, "Pretty Bitch Music," and she made it clear it needs to be released ASAP!!!

We also asked about any potential touring once her album's released -- that is how these things typically work, and Saweetie agrees ... there needs to be a tour.

Of course, she's signed to Warner Records, and the label has the final say-so on her rollout, which probably explains why she didn't declare any specific release or tour dates ... but her frustrations have been mounting.

She recently lashed out at WB for not approving her budget as she promoted an upcoming track ... a somewhat puzzling move, considering Saweetie has had several multi-platinum and Billboard 100 hits.

They recently repackaged several of her old hits to rally around her new song "Richtivities" in the meantime. 🤷🏼‍♀️