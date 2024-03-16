YG Squashes Rumors He Broke Up With Saweetie at Rolling Loud

YG squashed rumors he and Saweetie called it quits ... bringing her out onstage at Rolling Loud California and professing his love to her.

Play video content

The rapper was performing at the hip hop festival in Inglewood Friday night when he stunned the crowd by sharing the mic with Saweetie after the two reportedly broke up in January.

Check out the vid ... YG was rubbing up behind Saweetie and nuzzling her as he wrapped his arms around her body.

After their brief, sexy interlude, Saweetie started walking off stage as YG followed her, repeatedly saying, "I love you, girl."

Well, there you have it, folks. Rumors officially squashed!

As you know, YG and Saweetie were first spotted packing on some PDA in May 2023 while vacationing at a resort in Cabo, Mexico -- getting photographed sucking face poolside.

Fast forward to January 2024 ... The Shade Room reported the pair amicably ended their 7-month relationship.

But, the next day, YG responded by posting an older video of him and Saweetie getting cozy at a Beyonce concert, suggesting they were still an item.