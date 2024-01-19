Saweetie and P-Lo Release 49ers Stadium Anthem For NFL Divisional Round

Do It For The Bay ...

Saweetie clearly wasn't capping about switching her focus to her music after her YG split -- the Icy Girl has laced up her studio cleats for an official San Francisco 49ers stadium anthem!!!

On Friday, Saweetie and her Bay Area bro P-Lo went half on a new song titled "Do It For The Bay," just in time for their squad's upcoming divisional round matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The track's tailor-made for touchdowns and hurls a shoutout to everything from the coastline to their Bay Area OG, E-40 ... who's also a 49ers diehard.

The 49ers' Sr. Brand Marketing Director Allie Dicken says the rappers captured The Bay's core values with their collab ... any boost they can get is valuable.

Play video content

The Packers just toppled the Dallas Cowboys after being picked as the underdog ... it's gonna be a tough battle on the field!!!

Earlier in the week, Saweetie and YG revealed they mutually ended their relationship of roughly 7 months, mainly because they're too busy with their careers.