50 Cent Adds Lil Baby, Saweetie and Cynthia Bailey to 'BMF' Universe

50 Cent is tapping into even more local homegrown talent to authenticate the Atlanta scenes for his upcoming "BMF" Season 3 ... adding Lil Baby and "RHOA" vet Cynthia Bailey to the cast.

Saweetie was also announced as a new cast member Thursday, and 50 says he's giving fans a chance to see their favorite artists intertwined in the story of Big Meech and his brother Southwest T.

Snoop Dogg, Kash Doll, Yung Miami and Sereyah have all appeared on "BMF" ... and Ne-Yo and 2 Chainz have signed on for other Season 3 guest roles.

With that kinda talent on set, 50 might wanna roll out a soundtrack!!!

Baby won't have to dig into his Shakespearean bag for his first role -- he'll portray a street cat from Atlanta named "Payne" according to Deadline.

Saweetie will portray a similar character, a college athlete who turns to the streets named Keeya, and Cynthia will co-star as the ex-wife of Wood Harris' character Detective Bryant.

50 won over Shreveport, Louisiana City Council members this week, and they authorized the lease of Millennium Studios for his G-Unit Film & Television imprint.

The chances he'll use it to develop his Diddy docuseries are high ... TMZ Hip Hop got confirmation last week that proceeds from 50's planned expose on the embattled Bad Boy Records boss will go toward sexual assault victims.