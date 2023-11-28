50 Cent Offers To Buy Diddy's Revolt Amid Hiatus From Chairman Role

50 Cent has been relentlessly roasting Diddy amid his legal settlement with former girlfriend Cassie and now wants to make him an offer we're sure Puff will refuse ... to buy his Revolt TV empire.

On Tuesday, 50 gleefully took to IG and told Diddy he'd take Revolt off his hands but needed to cut a deal as he predicted his trusty sponsors in Cadillac and AT&T would likely abandon ship.

50 insisted he and Diddy would be friends if he agreed to sell him the network and it probably wasn't all snark.

The G-Unit rapper has been looking for a home to place his TV shows such as the 'Power' and 'BMF' franchises and having his own platform would solidify his empire ... although the likelihood of Diddy accepting the offer is obviously slim to none.

TMZ broke the story earlier today ... Diddy temporarily stepped down as Chairman of Revolt, leaving the day-to-day operations to his CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham.

The Bad Boy Records mogul has been laying low in the aftermath of the new lawsuits he's facing ... for a pair of alleged rapes in the early 1990s -- which he's dismissed as a money grab each time.