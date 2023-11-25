Diddy's Former Head of Security Speaks Out On Cassie Lawsuit

The guy who used to head up Diddy's security operation seems to be addressing at least one of Cassie's allegations of abuse -- this after being directly named in her bombshell suit.

Roger Bonds -- who worked for Diddy for years, and who's been pictured with both Diddy and Cassie at different events dating back at least a decade -- took to Instagram this weekend to speak out on Cassie's claims ... but he did so somewhat cryptically.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He writes, "This is not meant to be threats or snitching or anything like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else. this is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only."

RB adds, "1st because I have 4 daughters so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it and was involved with it for yrs." His accompanying caption to this post -- which includes lots of shots with him and Cassie in public -- reads, "IM WILLING TO TELL MY TEUTH BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET , Nothing matters now but FAMILY."

Now, as far as what Bonds is actually referring to here ... well, it would appear to be a certain section of Cassie's lawsuit -- which, again, was settled and officially dismissed.

In her court docs, Cassie name-dropped Bonds as a witness to an alleged assault she says she suffered at the hands of Diddy in 2009 -- when she claims he beat her after learning she was talking to another music manager at a club in L.A. Cassie claimed Diddy was stomping on her in the car afterward, and alleges Bonds even tried to intervene to stop his boss.

Unclear if Bonds plans to say more beyond what he did in these IG posts of his ... on its face, it's a bit unclear what exactly he's even revealing (if anything) -- but it does seem like he's, perhaps, lending credence to this alleged anecdote Cassie detailed.

We've been trying to figure out when Bonds left Diddy's orbit and under what circumstances -- but at first glance, this isn't a great look for Puff ... who's already been sued for alleged sexual abuse twice more after Cassie's lawsuit. Basically, the fallout for him continues.