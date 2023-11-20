Cassie's Lawsuit Against Diddy Officially Dismissed After Settlement

It's official ... Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy -- where she alleged he raped her and was involved in human trafficking -- has been dismissed.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the case was ended in the eyes of the law Monday in New York. The document reads, "Pursuant to an agreement between the parties, Plaintiff hereby dismisses this action, with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party."

As we reported, it was Friday when both Cassie and Diddy announced they had settled the lawsuit ... Cassie stated, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support." Diddy's statement read, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

The settlement was extremely quick, considering Cassie had only filed her lawsuit Thursday.

However, Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, was direct, telling us ... "Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Diddy was seen Saturday outside his Star Island home in Miami looking distressed, to say the least.

The lawsuit was shocking -- with claims of human trafficking, drug use and rape -- including one incident Cassie says happened in 2018 when Diddy allegedly came over to her home after she'd tried to break up with him and forced sex on her.

Cassie also accused Diddy of being physical with her, beating and stomping her several times throughout their long relationship.