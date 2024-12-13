Lily Phillips Ready to Take on 1K Dudes in 24 Hours, Learned From 'Mistakes'

Lily Phillips' tearful reaction had nothing to do with regret over sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours ... telling TMZ she was merely exhausted after the sexcapade.

The OnlyFans model, who made headlines for her recent sexathon, tells us ... she got emotional and broke down into tears in the aftermath of her feat due to fatigue -- and guilt that not all of the guys got to have their promised 5 minutes with her due to logistics.

Play video content TMZ.com

She emphasizes she has zero regrets ... and is as dedicated as ever to try and break the record of sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 hours. Another woman holds the world record -- 919 men at a 2004 event.

While Lily previously said she planned to try to tackle the record in February ... she tells us she may even attempt the master stroke next month.

As Lily puts it ... she's learned from her "mistakes" from the 100 guys scenario -- revealing most of the men were all fully clothed when it was their turn, adding to logistical issues. She says nerves also played a factor ... hindering some of the men's abilities to perform.

Play video content TMZ.com

So, when it comes to the 1K day, the men will have little-to-nothing on ... and "fluffers" will be brought in to prepare them. Lily says she also plans to overbook for the event ... in case some of the gentlemen end up losing their nerve.

LP tells us "buckets of lube" will be needed to pull this thing off, too ... but says she'll stop the stunt if she begins to hurt at all.

In fact, safety is a major priority ... all the would-be participants will be tested for STDs prior to, as well as on the day of, the sex marathon. She is also requiring all the men to wear condoms. As they say ... keep calm and condom on!!!

As for her personal life, Lily makes it clear she has no time or interest in dating while busy with her career ... though, she is eyeing big career plans post-triumph.

Per Lily, she's ready to move on to more mainstream, high-production porn after this ... and we're sure the offers will come flooding in.