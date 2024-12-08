OnlyFans Model Ava Louise Flashes Chest at NFL Game After Client Request

OnlyFans model Ava Louise is living for the perks of her job ... scoring free tickets to an NFL game on the guarantee she'd flash a rival team.

Check it out ... the Internet personality took to Instagram Sunday and documented her journey to MetLife Stadium, where she cheered on the New York Giants as they faced off against the New Orleans Saints.

Ava said she was there with a purpose, however ... sharing an OnlyFans exchange between herself and alleged member of the Giants' roster.

As you can see in her upload, the football player invited Ava to Sunday's game ... and asked her to "flash the Saints to distract them."

The unnamed football player didn't identify himself in the exchange, as he noted he didn't want to get a fine for orchestrating her attendance at the game.

Ava appeared to make good on her promise, nonetheless ... she posted a censored photo of herself flashing field -- with little to no one catching on. In fact, the men in the stands by her looked so focused on the field, they didn't realize she totally lifted up her shirt.

She later wrote in the caption ... "Doing what I do for a living has its perks ❤️❤️ #gogiants"

The OnlyFans model's stunt didn't do much to help the Giants ... the NY-based team lost to the Saints by 3 points.

Play video content

This isn't the first time that Ava's bare bosom has made a splash online. As TMZ previously reported, the OF model took credit for the NYC-Dublin portal shutting down after flashing her cans on the transcontinental cam.