Red Sox Fan Makes Spectacular Catch W/ His Food During Red Sox Game

We're less than 15 games into the Major League Baseball season, and we might already have witnessed the catch of the year ... and it wasn't a Big Leaguer who flashed the leather!

In fact, there wasn't even a glove involved -- but instead some sort of ... dough?

The highlight reel moment went down during Bo Bichette's at-bat at Fenway Park during his Blue Jays team's tilt with the Red Sox ... when the star shortstop fouled a ball off into the stands.

The baseball careened towards a Sox fan, who was holding a plate of food in his hands ... but that wasn't gonna stop him from making the catch.

TV cameras captured the moment ... with the announcer commenting, "Where does it wind up? Right in [his] food!"

Despite the spectacular catch -- which surrounding fans loved -- Bichette was allowed to continue his at-bat.

To top things off for the BoSox, the team rallied from a 2-1 deficit to top their AL East rivals, 4-3, in extra innings.