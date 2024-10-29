World Series Ticket Prices Plummet After Dodgers Take Three-Game Lead

The Los Angeles Dodgers' dominance in the World Series has taken a toll on ticket prices ... with seats becoming more and more affordable by the minute as the Yankees face elimination.

The folks at Gametime -- a last-minute ticket app -- tell TMZ Sports entry to Game 4 of the Fall Classic has become pretty reasonable compared to the wild listing prices prior to the start of the series.

According to the company, the lowest listing for Tuesday's game is $749 -- a major decrease from the $1,583 price tag a week ago.

If the Bronx Bombers can force a Game 5, tix will set fans back $836 each, which is down almost $1k.

The Yanks' struggles haven't had much of an impact on the best seats in the house, though ... with the most coveted spots still sitting at more than $20k a pop.

The Yankees can keep their championship dreams alive by winning Game 4 ... and they would make history if they can come back and win the whole thing.

The only 0-3 comeback in the MLB postseason happened in the 2004 American League Championship Series ... when the Red Sox beat the Yankees in Game 7.