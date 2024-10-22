Alex Rodriguez Says Dodgers Vs. Yankees World Series Will Be 'Best In 25 Years'

Play video content TMZSports.com

MLB fans better start warming up the hot dogs and buttering the popcorn ... because according to Alex Rodriguez, the impending Yankees vs. Dodgers championship matchup will be absolutely must-see TV!!

"It's going to be a great World Series," the former Yankees superstar told TMZ Sports while leaving Craig's in L.A. on Monday night. "The best in 25 years!"

Of course, you won't find many in the baseball world who will disagree ... as the New York vs. L.A. series does seem to have it all.

There are two MVPs -- Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani -- going head-to-head ... and the two teams have rabid fanbases that are considered the biggest and most loyal in the sport.

Plus, there's going to be plenty of potential future Hall of Famers on the field ... with Juan Soto, Gerrit Cole, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts figuring to play huge roles in the games.

Unfortunately for most fans, they'll have to mustard up their glizzies and swallow down their Cracker Jacks from their couches -- as nosebleed tickets for the tilts are already going for over $1,000 on the secondary markets.