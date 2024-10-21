Dodgers Vs. Yankees World Series Tickets Skyrocket, $1k For Cheapest Seat!

The World Series features the two biggest superstars and most popular teams in the game ... and the ticket prices reflect that, 'cause TMZ Sports is told the cheapest seat for Game 1 is four figures!!

The Fall Classic begins at Dodger Stadium on Friday ... featuring a showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees -- a matchup that hasn't happened in 43 years.

Gametime -- a company that specializes in last-minute tickets -- tells us the lowest entry price for Game 1 is $1,049 ... while Game 2 is much more at $1,896.

It doesn't get any more budget-friendly when the series travels to the Big Apple -- the cheapest for Game 3 is $1,641, while Game 4 is a slight bargain in comparison at $1,464.

As for anyone looking to be as close to Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge as possible, get ready to spend more than $20k!!

It's the 12th time the Dodgers and Yankees face off in the World Series ... with New York currently leading the rivalry, 8-3.

"It’s kind of what the people wanted, what we all wanted," Dodgers star Mookie Betts said of the matchup. "It’s going to be a battle of two good teams, a lot of long flights across the country."