Shohei Ohtani Pounds Beer, Sprays Teammates W/ Champagne After Dodgers Win NLCS

It was a bad night to be a bottle of booze in the Dodgers' clubhouse Sunday -- 'cause L.A. deleted more than a few to celebrate its huge NLCS victory ... with Shohei Ohtani leading the way!!

Check out how the MLB superstar and his teammates celebrated their Game 6 win over the New York Mets ... they took down container after container of alcohol in epic fashion.

Ohtani was seen spraying down his pals with multiple liters of champagne ... before several other Dodgers returned the favor, and poured Budweisers down his throat.

At one point during the festivities, Ohtani and his manager, Dave Roberts, even traded boozy showers!!

While certainly excessive, the party was earned ... as L.A. really had to battle with New York to punch its ticket to the World Series -- scoring 10 total runs to clinch at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

