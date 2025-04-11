Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ja Morant Doubles Down On Grenade-Style Celebration, Vows To Keep Doing

Ja Morant Not Ditching Grenade Celly ... Until Somebody Says Something

Ja Morant is making it clear that his grenade-style celebration is here to stay ... telling reporters he has no plans on scrapping it -- before once again breaking it out on Thursday!

Morant addressed his new explosive celebration during a team shootaround on Thursday, making it known that we shouldn't expect him to retire the grenade throw until someone says something to him.

"That's my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I'll find another one," he told local reporters.

Ja followed up his words with action ... making the motion later that night during the team's 141-125 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old opted for the grenade celebration after being handed a $75,000 fine for his old move ... which involved pretending to use a firearm.

"I wasn't surprised," he said on the penalty. "Just was showing people what's pretty much been evident for the last two years."

The league has yet to comment on Morant's new celebration, but it's hard to imagine they are thrilled with him digging in on this issue.

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny "The Jet" Smith spoke about the hand grenade gesture, with Kenny saying Ja "has a history that maybe he shouldn't be doing that."

"He knows what he's doing because y'all are going to keep talking about it," Shaq said.

Memphis is back in action Friday night ... and it's clear outside noise won't affect Morant and the way he celebrates on the court anytime soon.