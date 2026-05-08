Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Called 'Pornographic,' 'Disgusting' by Viewers

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance pulled 128.2 million viewers -- but also garnered some intense backlash from people pissed off about the content of the performance.

TMZ obtained more than 2,000 complaints sent to the FCC following February's Super Bowl LX .... and more than 100 involved messages that the Puerto Rican superstar's performance was raunchy, full of dirty sex-talk, and all-around inappropriate.

Just check out some of the complaints in our gallery -- many people protested about his alleged gyrating ... with one viewer claiming they felt they were "forced to see a man's penis and balls." Others were peeved he grabbed his crotch, while another person complained dancers allegedly grabbed each other's breasts.

Play video content Video: Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin Celebrate Successful Halftime Performance Instagram/@ricky_martin

Folks were agitated that they were unable to understand his Spanish lyrics, while others were appalled by what his lyrics said. Several complaints said if the "inappropriate" and "sexualized" words were sung in English, there would be even more uproar. Others called his messaging "anti-American," and even accused Bad Bunny of speaking in a "demonic tongue."

There were oodles of more complaints ... but you get the idea.

As you know, Bad Bunny's performance as the halftime show entertainer was heavily debated before the big game. Haters called him anti-American, and Charlie Kirk's organization Turning Point USA even made an alternate halftime show -- titled the "All-American Halftime Show" -- featuring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.