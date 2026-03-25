BTS' J-Hope Says Super Bowl Halftime Show Is 'Dream Stage'

Could the most popular boy band in the world someday grace music's biggest stage?? If it were up to BTS member J-Hope, the answer would be a resounding "yes."

The K-pop rapper, singer and writer opened up on his goals in an interview with Kany Diabaté this week ... when he was asked to share his "dream stage."

Hobi didn't hesitate ... saying it's always been the Super Bowl, and he can only imagine what it would feel like to perform the halftime show.

The booking would make sense -- the group is currently in the middle of a massive comeback after releasing their first album in nearly four years ... and they kickstarted their return from military service with a successful concert streamed on Netflix this past weekend.

Here's where it gets tricky -- the Bangtan Boys are currently slated to perform in Melbourne on Feb. 12 and 13 ... the two days leading up to the Big Game in 2027 (yes, it's on Valentine's Day next year).

Perhaps they can reschedule some tour dates -- we take it the ARMY fandom would understand -- but there's always 2028 or later ... considering it's clear the group isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

As for the NFL and Roc Nation, which handles the booking for the game, they have had no issues picking non-English acts ... as Bad Bunny was a big success when he rocked the stage in 2026.