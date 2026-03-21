BTS Returns To Stage For First Time Since 2022 With Concert In Seoul

Picking Up Right Where We Left Off

BTS just performed as a group for the first time since 2022 -- and all seven members proved there's no such thing as stage rust when it comes to them.

Fresh off the release of their fifth studio album, "ARIRANG," the massive K-pop act had its ARMY fandom packed in the streets of Seoul for a special show at Gwanghwamun Square -- an event that was also streamed on Netflix.

The group's leader, RM, was first to address the fans in attendance and the millions around the world watching from home -- simply saying, "Annyeonghaseyo -- we're back."

Then it was time to get right into the show -- BTS kicked off the setlist with three-straight new tracks, "Body to Body," "Hooligan," and "2.0."

BTS performs "Body to Body" for the first time ever. LIVE around the world on Netflix. #BTSLiveonNetflix #BTS_ARIRANG pic.twitter.com/jMjIgoYPSq @netflix

RM, Jin, Jimin, Jung Kook, V, Suga and J-hope then got a chance to catch their breath, soak in the moment and issue their signature "Hello, we are BTS!" introduction ... even though they're one of the biggest groups in music.

After sharing their feelings about finally coming back following a hiatus to fulfill their military service, they shifted to two of their most-known hits -- "Butter" and "Mic Drop."

At one point in the night, Jung Kook admitted he was nervous prior to taking the stage ... and J-Hope claimed the group was worried the ARMY would forget about them during their time away -- and the turnout on Saturday was evidence that couldn't be further from reality.

The group then delivered high-energy renditions of "Aliens" and "FYA" before debuting their lead single, "Swim," and emotional tunes "Like Animals" and "Normal."

If anyone was concerned about BTS' future after the return, RM put those nerves to rest -- proclaiming, "This is just the beginning -- we love you, ARMY!"

Speaking of RM, he fought through his ankle injury to make sure the group didn't miss a beat -- wearing a walking boot and getting through as much choreography as the ailment would allow.

RM also elected to sit on a stool at some parts to prevent his condition from worsening before the launch of the world tour next month.

To finish the special evening with ARMY, the Bangtan Boys sang "Dynamite" and "Mikrokosmos."