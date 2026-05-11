'RHOBH' Dorit Kemsley: See Breakdown of 6-Figure Sum Ex PK Claims She Spent on Clothes

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley's estranged husband, PK Kemsley, claims Dorit is spending lavishly on luxury goods instead of paying their mortgage ... and he says he has the breakdown of how she spent the money.

PK filed court docs that listed the amount Dorit spent at each luxury store, while he says their L.A. home is close to foreclosure.

In the paperwork, PK's lawyers -- who apparently obtained the Bravo star's bank statements via record subpoenas -- claim Dorit has spent crazily from October 2025 to January 2026.

Specifically, the docs say Dorit spent $68K at Louis Vuitton, $70K at Chanel, $38K at Hermes, $21K at Net-a-Porter, $22K at Saint Honore, $20K at Anton Jewelry, $6K at Gucci, and $10K at Shopalpoint ... for a total fashion expenditure of around $287K.

PK pointed out that he had $4.49 million in total funds (income and loans) available during the timeframe and used 41% for family expenses ... while spending around 41%, or $1.8 million, on his personal expenses ... leaving a small positive balance in his accounts.

In comparison, PK's team is saying Dorit had $3.56 million available in funds and spent 79% on her personal expenses, including primarily high-end retail/wardrobe, travel, glam, and lifestyle, exceeding $1 million in travel and clothing alone ... while allocating only around 10% to family expenses.

As TMZ first reported, PK is pleading with the judge to allow him to immediately list the $6 million home he once shared with the 'RHOBH' star. He moved out of the pad after the split, while Dorit remains living there. PK claims Dorit has failed to pay the mortgage, and that it's close to foreclosure.

Dorit has yet to respond.

As TMZ first reported, Dorit filed for divorce in April 2025, seeking legal and physical custody of their kids, Jagger and Phoenix.