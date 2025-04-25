'Real Housewife' Dorit Kemsley Files to Divorce PK

Dorit Kemsley will not be reconciling with her estranged husband -- she's filed to divorce PK, and it looks like a custody war could be brewing ... TMZ has learned.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star filed her petition Friday in L.A. County, and according to the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- she's asking sole legal and physical custody of their 2 children, 11-year-old Jagger and 9-year-old Phoenix.

In the divorce docs, filed by Dorit's powerhouse attorney Samantha Spector, she requests spousal support from PK. They've been married since March 2015 -- so, they're just over the 10-year mark -- and they announced their separation in May 2024.

Sources connected to the couple tell us they do not have a prenup.

Interestingly, PK was at Cipriani's in NYC Thursday night, and was making out with Shana Wall ... an "Amazing Race" contestant who also used to date Ryan Seacrest.

On the show, PK and Dorit frequently argued about his boozing, and he admitted having a problem. She's also told him his alcohol use made him a "bad father" ... which could explain her request for sole custody.

PK has recently said he's been sober for more than a year.

The fact Dorit and PK were together for more than 10 years could be critical when it comes to spousal support -- in California, it means PK could be on the hook indefinitely, or until Dorit remarries.

PK is a property developer and talent manager, whose clients have included the likes of Boy George and Pele.

