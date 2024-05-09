'Real Housewives' Star Dorit Kemsley & Husband PK Announce Split

'The Real Housewives' has been rocked by another breakup -- this as Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK, have announced their separation ... just as cameras started rolling.

The 'RHOBH' personalities shared their relationship update in a joint statement on Instagram Thursday ... confirming they are taking time apart after 9 years of marriage.

They write ... "We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together."

Dorit and PK add ... "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."

Finally, they finish with this ... "We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK."

This split will be at the forefront of 'RHOBH' season 14 ... as sources tell us production for the new season began Wednesday. There's no denying this dovetails with that news.

The update comes after a rocky year for the couple, who opened up about their marital struggles on season 13. However, the now-estranged couple denied being separated in February, telling the 'RHOBH After Show' gang that they were working through their issues.

It's no secret Dorit and PK were on the rocks ... as she lamented on the show about her hubby's lack of support as she dealt with PTSD following their home invasion in 2021 -- which, as you'll recall, was incredibly dramatic ... and caught on surveillance video.

PK was equally frustrated in their relationship ... bonding this past season with fellow 'Housewives' husband Mauricio Umansky about their shared marital woes.