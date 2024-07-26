Donald Trump Seen Without Bandage For First Time Since Shooting, Seemingly Uninjured

Donald Trump's healing well after the attempt on his life, 'cause he's not wearing the bandage on his ear anymore -- and, frankly ... it's still a bit of a mystery if he got hit at all.

The ex-Prez sat down for an audience with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday ... and, pics are now circulating of his uncovered right ear -- and, ya gotta see them 'cause there's seemingly no lasting damage. That, or he's healed up in record time.

Check out the photos for yourself ... it's obviously not taken right next to the ear, but there's no major scarring/scabbing to see -- surprising given his former doctor Ronny Jackson told a couple interviewers the bullet blew off part of his ear, so you'd expect some damage.

Speaking of Trump's doctor ... Jackson provided another update on Trump's condition ... and, directly contradicted FBI Director Christopher Wray.

He says there's no evidence to suggest Trump was hit with shrapnel instead of a bullet like Director Wray claimed in his testimony to Congress earlier this week ... calling Wray's comments totally out of line.

Play video content PBS

As we told you ... immediately after the shooting, a source who had spoken to the Secret Service told us a piece of glass had broken off something and cut Trump's ear -- at least, it was one possibility the Service was looking into.

But, Jackson's convinced a bullet grazed the president ... yet, no lasting damage to his ear as far as these photos go -- which certainly won't stop people online from speculating on what hit Trump during the terrifying shooting.

Trump himself has repeatedly blown up at claims he wasn't shot ... and, his campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung called Wray's claims "conspiracy bulls***."

Play video content 7/13/24