Donald Trump Torches FBI Director Christopher Wray For "Bullet" Testimony

Donald Trump doesn't like Christopher Wray one bit -- and much of his hatred for the FBI director has to do with the recent attempt on his life.

Case in point .. Trump jumped on his Truth Social platform Thursday night to go on a diatribe about Wray for testifying that it was still a mystery whether the former president was actually shot by a bullet from a would-be assassin.

Trump wrote ..."FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively "uneventful" - Wrong!"

Trump then doubled down on his original claim, saying a bullet struck his right ear and hard! He also dismissed the notion brought up by Wray that shrapnel might have hit his ear while slamming media reports that glass potentially caused his injuries.

Trump noted the hospital called it a "bullet wound to the ear," adding that Americans had lost confidence in the once storied FBI.

As you know, Wray testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, telling the lawmakers that it was unclear if Trump had been shot by a bullet or shrapnel during the July 13 assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

TMZ broke the story an hour after the shooting ... our source spoke with a high-up Secret Service official who said Trump was hit by shattered glass. As Harvey and Charles discussed Thursday on "TMZ Live," that source had 2 pieces of additional information that had not been released, both of which were accurate -- that 2 victims were in the hospital, and the Secret Service had killed the shooter.

A Secret Service sniper fatally shot the gunman -- Thomas Michael Crooks -- but not before the 20-year-old had also pumped bullets into 3 other people, killing one.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also went after Wray with a list of other grievances, such as terrorists, undocumented migrants, January 6 rioters and the raid on his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago.