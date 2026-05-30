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Pete Davidson Gushes Over Kim Kardashian During Podcast With Nikki Glasser

Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian Is 'Superhuman' ... She Doesn't Give A F***!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Pete Davidson is no longer dating Kim Kardashian ... but he certainly sounds like a man who is ... calling the reality star "superhuman" and a terrific actress during his latest podcast.

Pete sat down Friday with fellow comedian Nikki Glaser on "The Pete Davidson Show," and, at one point, Pete started raving about Kim, whom he dated for 9 months from 2021 to 2022.

Pete told Nikki that Kim is "superhuman" because she knows how to put aside whatever's going on in the news and get "s***" done -- which is something Pete learned from her.

Pete then gave Kim kudos for being able to not "give a f***,” while also praising her acting chops and recalling a story the two once had about her being a performer.

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Together
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Kim & Pete -- Happier Times Launch Gallery

According to Pete, Kim said she was going to be an actress and Pete replied, "F*** yeah" ... adding, "she's so good at it!"

Kim starred in FX's "American Horror Story: Delicate" and had a leading role in Hulu's "All's Fair." She's also starring alongside Nikki in the soon-to-be-released film, "The Fifth Wheel."

During Pete's podcast, Nikki turned up the love for Kim even higher, referring to her as "amazing," "so smart," and someone who can do anything, especially if people say she can't.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Enjoying Vacation Together
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Pete & Elsie -- Happier Times Launch Gallery

As you know, Kim is currently dating Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. And Pete recently broke up with model/actress Elsie Hewitt after they dated for over a year and had a child together.

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