Pete Davidson Gushes Over Kim Kardashian During Podcast With Nikki Glasser

Pete Davidson is no longer dating Kim Kardashian ... but he certainly sounds like a man who is ... calling the reality star "superhuman" and a terrific actress during his latest podcast.

Pete Davidson is keeping up with Kim Kardashian. (🎥: Netflix) Read more: https://t.co/vJOh1UzTuE pic.twitter.com/GM0OksOMPy @enews

Pete sat down Friday with fellow comedian Nikki Glaser on "The Pete Davidson Show," and, at one point, Pete started raving about Kim, whom he dated for 9 months from 2021 to 2022.

Pete told Nikki that Kim is "superhuman" because she knows how to put aside whatever's going on in the news and get "s***" done -- which is something Pete learned from her.

Pete then gave Kim kudos for being able to not "give a f***,” while also praising her acting chops and recalling a story the two once had about her being a performer.

According to Pete, Kim said she was going to be an actress and Pete replied, "F*** yeah" ... adding, "she's so good at it!"

Kim starred in FX's "American Horror Story: Delicate" and had a leading role in Hulu's "All's Fair." She's also starring alongside Nikki in the soon-to-be-released film, "The Fifth Wheel."

During Pete's podcast, Nikki turned up the love for Kim even higher, referring to her as "amazing," "so smart," and someone who can do anything, especially if people say she can't.