Kardashians Seeking Protection Against Man Allegedly Obsessed With Kylie

UPDATE

2:36 PM -- A judge has granted the temporary protective order.

Kris Jenner and her famous family say they're living in fear of a man they claim has spent years trying to get close to them ... and now they're asking a judge to step in and order him to keep his distance.

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ, Kris has filed for a temporary restraining order against Kyle Robert DeWick -- a Colorado man she describes as a "stalker" with "no relationship whatsoever" to her or her family.

Kris claims DeWick has been fixated on the Kardashian-Jenner clan for years and believes he has an obsession with Kylie Jenner. Kris says DeWick has repeatedly attempted to contact family members, shown up near their homes, and recently tried to gain access to properties owned by or located near the family.

Kris is asking for protection for more than just herself ... she wants the court to include daughters Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney, as well as son Rob.

In a sworn declaration, Kris says security personnel informed her DeWick first came onto the family's radar back in 2021 after allegedly making repeated visits to Kylie's residence. She says he believed she had somehow encouraged him to pursue Kylie and even propose to her -- something Kris flatly denies.

Kris also claims DeWick's beliefs made him so angry that he filed a federal action against her in 2024 in which he claimed the family had been surveilling him and sought what he described as "access" to them.

Kris says she's been informed DeWick has a violent criminal history, including for a violent assault -- and she says he recently resurfaced by contacting real estate agents connected to family properties and touring homes near where family members live. She claims he even attempted to speak with neighbors after gaining access to a gated community.