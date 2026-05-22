Kim Kardashian Passes on Mackenzie Shirilla's Legal Help Request

Mackenzie Shirilla wants some legal help from Kim Kardashian as she sits in prison for the murder of two young men ... but TMZ has learned that ain't happening.

Here's the deal... in a call -- obtained by PEOPLE and recorded while Mackenzie was held at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center in Ohio -- the convict said she wanted Kim's help. Mackenzie even said she wanted KK to be her lawyer! Uhh ... Who wants to tell her?

A source close to Kim tells TMZ ... Kim advocates for criminal justice reform by supporting individuals she believes were wrongfully convicted, as well as people within the prison system who have demonstrated rehabilitation and deserve a fair second chance. This case does not fall within her focus.

As you know ... Kim has spent years involved in criminal justice reform efforts and advocating for inmates she believes were wrongfully convicted or deserving of sentence reconsideration.

Mackenzie was convicted in 2023 of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, and other charges tied to the 2022 crash that killed her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend Davion Flanagan.

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While the state of Ohio found her guilty ... her dad told us what he thinks on "TMZ Live."