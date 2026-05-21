Read Mackenzie Shirilla's Toxic Texts With Dominic Russo, Part of Police Investigation

Mackenzie Shirilla unloaded on her boyfriend Dominic Russo in a super toxic text chain years before she was convicted of murdering him ... and the messages offer a peek inside their strained relationship.

The text messages, obtained by TMZ, were part of the police investigation into Mackenzie's fatal car crash that killed Dominic and their friend, Davion Flanagan.

Mackenzie appears super emotional in her texts ... telling Dominic, "I'm gonna kill someone" ... "I j want to bang my head on the wall till I'm dead" ... and "THIS IS WHY I J WANNA F***ING KMS."

Other messages feature Mackenzie talking about not being pregnant, getting tested for STDs, having health issues from smoking, not liking her house, feeling depressed, and complaining about how Dominic treats her.

In a strange twist, there's also a message from Dominic telling Mackenzie he crashed his mom's car.

Mackenzie is serving time behind bars after being convicted of killing Dominic and Davion by driving her car 100 MPH into a brick wall.