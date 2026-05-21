Mackenzie Shirilla Says She Can't Have Kids in Phone Call from Behind Bars

Mackenzie Shirilla can kiss her dreams of having kids goodbye ... at least that's what she told her mom from behind bars.

In undated audio PEOPLE obtained from a phone call -- recorded while she was held at the Cuyahoga County Jail -- with her mom, Natalie, you can hear Mackenzie complain about being locked up ... saying she's going to be too old to have children if she ever gets released.

She told her mom ... "I'm thinking about like how I'm just gonna be like old when I get out of jail and like, I don't know, like I'm not gonna be able to have kids or like a family and s*** like that."

Mackenzie's doing time at Ohio Reformatory for Women for killing her then-boyfriend Dominic Russo and his friend, Davion Flanagan in 2022 ... by crashing her car into a building at 100 mph.

Prosecutors argued that she did so intentionally ... saying the evidence showed she floored it and drove straight at the building.

It is unclear if this phone call happened before or after Mackenzie's sentencing ... because you can hear her stress about getting a 40-year sentence, or even the death penalty. She told her mom ... "They're just trying to f*** me."

She mentioned she'd probably have to ask someone else to carry her child for her, since she wouldn't be able to do it herself.