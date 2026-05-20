Watch Raw, Dramatic Bodycam Footage from Mackenzie Shirilla Crash

Newly resurfaced bodycam footage shows the tense moments after the infamous crash involving Mackenzie Shirilla -- capturing police officers arriving at the scene and trying to piece together what happened.

The video begins with officers pulling up to the deadly crash site in Strongsville, Ohio ... where the heavily damaged vehicle is seen destroyed near a building.

Watch the clip ... officers quickly move toward the wreckage while surveying debris scattered across the area. As police secure the scene, officers can be heard communicating with dispatch and coordinating with other first responders arriving moments later.

The footage captures the confusion and urgency in the immediate aftermath of the violent collision ... it's an emotionally charged scene as the reality of the tragedy begins to unfold.

Shirilla was convicted in 2023 after prosecutors argued she intentionally drove nearly 100 MPH into a building in Strongsville, Ohio ... killing two people, her then-boyfriend Dominic Russo and his friend, Davion Flanagan. She's currently serving concurrent life sentences with parole eligibility in 2037.