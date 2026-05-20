Trevor Bauer Wrecks McLaren, Appears Uninjured At Crash Scene

Play video content Video: Trevor Bauer Crashes McLaren, Appears Uninjured at Scene TMZSports.com

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer was involved in a gnarly crash in Arizona on Wednesday ... but fortunately for the Cy Young winner, he escaped unscathed -- and our sources say he was not at fault.

TMZ Sports obtained footage from the scene ... showing the current Long Island Ducks hurler documenting the damage done to his black McLaren -- and there is quite a lot of it.

In the clips, debris is scattered on the road and a nearby yard ... and another vehicle is sitting on the sidewalk of a residential street.

Cops responded to the scene ... and we're told no one was transported for treatment.

The video also shows the speed limit is 45 miles per hour in that area.

It's unclear what caused the collision. Sources close to Bauer tell us he was driving the speed limit when another driver crashed into the side of him.

The 35-year-old is currently on the injured list with back spasms in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball ... but has recently been hopeful to return to the big leagues, even offering to play for free. We're told he was in Arizona getting treatment for the injury.

Bauer has had some bad luck with expensive transportation -- as we previously reported in 2019, his 2016 McLaren 650S was parked at the local dealership when a tire flew off a semi-truck and landed on top of it.

Yesterday, if you told me a semi truck would total my Mclaren, I would’ve believed you. If you told me it would happen like THIS? I would’ve said you’re out of your mind. If this isn’t @Mayhem I don’t know what is @Allstate pic.twitter.com/XqdiIgojB8 @BauerOutage

Bauer hasn't played in MLB since 2021 ... after a San Diego woman made sexual assault allegations against him. He was never criminally charged and has maintained his innocence ... but was still suspended 324 games, before it was reduced to 194.

His time with the Ducks has gone well -- he has a 4-1 record and a 2.43 ERA with 56 strikeouts.