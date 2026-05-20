Julio Jones Downplays Jalen Hurts' Absence From A.J. Brown's Wedding

Jalen Hurts' absence from A.J. Brown's wedding might not be as spicy as folks are making it out to be ... 'cause NFL legend Julio Jones tells TMZ Sports he, too, got invited to the nuptials -- and even though the groom is a good friend, he unfortunately couldn't make it either.

The superstar Eagles receiver and Kelsey Riley tied the knot over the weekend in Laguna Beach ... and a lot of chatter has been about how his QB was MIA from the ceremony, despite their friendship dating back to high school and Jalen being A.J.'s daughter's godfather.

The popular narrative online is that their football issues might have caused a major rift in their personal lives.

We caught up with Brown and Hurts' former teammate out at LAX this week for his take on the matter ... and he proposed a more logical approach.

"I feel like these are high profile guys, right?" Jones -- a member of the 2023 Eagles -- said. "So Jalen probably had things that he had to go do, obligations that he had to fulfil."

"They're grown men," he continued. "At the end of the day, when I was there with them, with Jalen and A.J., man, great guys. Both great guys, great competitors, so you never know."

Jones added when he was in the Eagles' locker room with both stars, he saw nothing but brotherhood ... and their friendship runs "deep."

While he's fully aware the internet will continue to have their outside opinions, Jones hopes Hurts and Brown ignore the noise and go about their lives.

Jones made sure to shoutout his buddy, saying he's an even better man than he is a football player ... and he hopes to reconnect with Brown when the wedding chaos dies down.

He said he was really hoping to attend the wedding ... but his schedule unfortunately didn't cooperate.