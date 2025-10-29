Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles Go All-Out With Costumes At Halloween Parties

The NFL isn't messing around this Halloween season ... with teams hosting extravagant parties left and right -- and the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles were no exception.

Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown gave his followers a look at a bunch of outfits his teammates rocked for their bash Tuesday night ... and they ranged from basic 'fits to some pretty creative ones.

Jahmyr Gibbs dressed up as one half of Team Extreme -- Jeff Hardy, who actually just lost his NXT Tag Team Titles with his brother Matt last weekend. Nevertheless, he proudly got into character.

Penei Sewell opted to be a scarecrow this year, even hitting the perfect pose for the camera. The man he's paid to protect, Jared Goff, kept it simple this year ... dressing up as the chef from "Ratatouille" -- while his wife, Christen Goff, played the role of Remy.

Longtime Lion Taylor Decker -- who hosted the get-together with his wife, Kyndra -- decided to pay homage to "Game of Thrones" ... playing the roles of Khaleesi and Khal Drogo.

You gotta give props to linebacker Jack Campbell ... who kept it true to his name -- dressing up as a chef while holding a can of Campbell's.

Full team photo from the #Eagles Halloween party 🎃👻🦅



About 600 miles away, the Eagles and their significant others got together to show off their getups.

Landon Dickerson and his wife, Brooke, brought it back to prehistoric times ... with the two showing off their best dinosaur and archaeologist combo.

Jalen Hurts dressed as a janitor, wide receiver Britain Covey cosplayed as an In-N-Out employee and Lane Johnson and his fiancée, Kelsey Holmer, went as Hagrid and Dobby from "Harry Potter."