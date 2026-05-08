Tyreek Hill Settles With OnlyFans Model To End Broken Leg Trial

Tyreek Hill is heading into the weekend with some weight off his shoulders -- the NFL superstar reached a settlement with the OnlyFans model who took him to court for a broken leg she suffered in 2023.

The free agent receiver was in the middle of a trial with Sophie Hall over a football training session gone wrong ... but it was announced Friday the two sides struck an agreement for an undisclosed amount to put the matter to rest once and for all.

As part of the deal, Hall agreed to dismiss her assault and battery claims ... and Hill settled the negligence claim.

In the lawsuit, Hall said Hill invited her to his Southwest Ranches home in June of that year ... and when they were hanging out, he asked her to go through some drills.

During a one-on-one workout, Hall claimed Hill got embarrassed when she shoved him backward ... and he retaliated by charging at her "violently and with great force," resulting in the leg injury.

Hill's team claimed she actually tripped over a dog ... adding she should have known the risks of getting involved in the first place.

The two came face-to-face in a Florida courtroom this week ... and things were underway with a jury selection, opening statements and testimonies before it came to a screeching halt.

The trial was slated to last about a week ... but Hill apparently had other plans -- telling reporters outside the courtroom he was "going to Disney World" to celebrate the settlement.