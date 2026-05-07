Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Pre-Wedding Date Night In London

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be deep in wedding crunch mode -- but for now, the two looked way more focused on date night than seating charts!

Check out the pics ... the lovebirds looked totally smitten, leaving London hotspot Gymkhana hand-in-hand after a cozy dinner outing Thursday.

Taylor and Travis were locked all the way in too -- matching blazers, coordinated dark fits and big smiles as they headed to a waiting car looking every bit the power couple.

And if the wedding rumors are legit, the countdown’s seriously on ... with buzz swirling the pair could supposedly tie the knot July 3 in NYC after reported save-the-dates already made the rounds.