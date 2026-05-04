Taylor Swift's Met Gala Looks -- Will She Show With Travis Kelce?!

Swifties have their sights set on Taylor Swift -- day and night -- as the 2026 Met Gala is just hours away. Will she show face?

Taylor's successful music career spans years, and her Met Gala legacy stands the test of time ... first attending in 2008 wearing Badgley Mischka.

She brought her signature "Style" to the Met in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014 ... before returning in 2016 as a co-chair of the event.

Since we last saw her on the iconic Met steps, the pop star's 2023–2026 schedule has been packed with a massive world tour ... and plenty of time spent with her tight end beau, Travis Kelce, who's cheered her on from the sidelines when he can.