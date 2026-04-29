Play video content Video: Travis Kelce Accepts Meryl Streep's Stiletto Challenge New Heights

If you see Travis Kelce walking around Italy in a pair of high heels at a glacial pace ... it's all thanks to Meryl Streep.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar got wind of the friendly jab the acting royalty made during "The Devil Wears Prada 2" promo recently ... and long story short, someone's gotta get him some size 14 stilettos stat!!

During an interview about the upcoming flick, Streep said walking on cobblestone in high heels is no joke ... and added, "I'd like to see Travis Kelce do that."

6'5", 250-pound Kelce -- apparently oblivious to the callout -- was initially hesitant to take the bait ... before ultimately vowing to do his best if he ever found himself in Milan in the future.

Taylor Swift's fiancé said he's a massive fan of Streep ... and joked she has "no idea" how good he is at strutting his stuff in stilettos.

He went back and forth on the challenge -- he initially bowed down to Streep and her lengthy resume -- but a viewer's social media post and Jason's prodding pressured him into accepting.

"I'll tell you what, Meryl," Travis said. "If I ever find myself in Italy on that cobblestone, I'll try to find a size 14 and we'll put it to the test."