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Travis Kelce Accepts Meryl Streep's Stiletto Challenge

Travis Kelce Bring It On, Meryl Streep!!! I Need Size 14 Heels ASAP!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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CHALLENGE ACCEPTED
Video: Travis Kelce Accepts Meryl Streep's Stiletto Challenge
New Heights

If you see Travis Kelce walking around Italy in a pair of high heels at a glacial pace ... it's all thanks to Meryl Streep.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar got wind of the friendly jab the acting royalty made during "The Devil Wears Prada 2" promo recently ... and long story short, someone's gotta get him some size 14 stilettos stat!!

anne hathaway meryl streep the devil wears prada 2 everett 2
Everett Collection

During an interview about the upcoming flick, Streep said walking on cobblestone in high heels is no joke ... and added, "I'd like to see Travis Kelce do that."

6'5", 250-pound Kelce -- apparently oblivious to the callout -- was initially hesitant to take the bait ... before ultimately vowing to do his best if he ever found himself in Milan in the future.

Travis Kelce On The Field
Launch Gallery
Travis Kelce On The Field Launch Gallery
Getty

Taylor Swift's fiancé said he's a massive fan of Streep ... and joked she has "no idea" how good he is at strutting his stuff in stilettos.

He went back and forth on the challenge -- he initially bowed down to Streep and her lengthy resume -- but a viewer's social media post and Jason's prodding pressured him into accepting.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
Launch Gallery
Taylor And Travis Together Launch Gallery
Getty/Twitter/TMZ/Instagram

"I'll tell you what, Meryl," Travis said. "If I ever find myself in Italy on that cobblestone, I'll try to find a size 14 and we'll put it to the test."

A future Pro Football Hall of Famer? In stilettos? That really IS groundbreaking.

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