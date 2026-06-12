Jake Paul Puts Big Bet On U.S. To Win World Cup, Would Win $1.776 Million

Jake Paul's putting a big ass, patriotic bet on the United States Men's National Team to win the World Cup -- an enormous longshot -- and he stands to win $1.776 million!!!

The Problem Child went to Polymarket and made the longshot of all longshot bets ... the U.S. to do the seemingly impossible and win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The odds are +5636, meaning Jake is risking $32,489.98 ... with the potential to win over 1 and three-quarters million dollars.

"Alright, I'm placing the biggest position of my life on Polymarket, [$32K] on the United States to win the World Cup, which will win me $1.776 million. I am actually nervous," Jake said.

Of course, it's a nod to 'Merica ... as the country will soon celebrate its 250th birthday.

In honor of the huge wager and the July 4th celebration, Paul's also hooking fans up with 10 million free spins on his Betr platform, which the boxing star says is worth around $1,776,000, but the catch is, America has to win the WC.

You'll want to peep the action ... and you're in luck.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live -- Stream All 104 Matches, June 11 to July 19 on FOX One.