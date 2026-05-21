MVP Wants Gina Carano To Fight Again After 1st Round Loss To Ronda Rousey

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17 million people tuned in to Jake Paul's MVP MMA 1 card Saturday night, and co-founder and CEO Nakisa Bidarian is giving a State Of The Promotion after the event ... addressing everything from whether Gina Carano should've been in the cage with Ronda Rousey to the UFC's decision to drop big Conor McGregor return news during the event!

"Tremendous success. Unprecedented for someone to come into a sport that has an endemic reference brand like the UFC and to perform the way that we did," Bidarian told Babcock Wednesday afternoon.

"It speaks to obviously our partner in being Netflix, speaks to the fighters on the card, but also speaks to MVP, Jake Paul, who is the biggest brand in combat sports under the age of 30, unequivocally, and all of that magic coming together and our ability to execute. So very, very happy with the outcome."

Nakisa believes it was a smash hit ... begging the question, will MVP do MMA again?

He answers, "100%, you're going to see more MVP MMA. 100%, I expect Netflix will want to do more MMA. The question is how and how often?"

Babcock asked Bidarian if he believed Paul would be on the next MMA card.

"No. No, I think we'll do MMA way before that. I believe Jake Paul will come back into boxing before the end of the year if everything continues to progress the way that it has. And I believe at some point in 2027 or 2028, Jake Paul will try his hand within the cage, within the hexagon."

How about criticism that 44-year-old Carano, who hadn't fought in nearly 17 years, had no business sharing the cage with Rousey, who submitted her in just 17 seconds?

"I say, look at all these experts in the sport prior to the event who were saying Gina was going to win, right?" Nakisa said. "Some of the same people that are now be like, 'Oh yeah, that wasn't fair.' Then why did you predict that?"

Bidarian added, "That's what Ronda Rousey does" ... referencing the former MMA champ's dominance.

Nakisa says he'd like to see Gina fight once more ... with the benefit of time to fully prepare.

"My hope is that Gina Carano gives herself one more opportunity now that she's at athlete shape, athlete level, to have a full training camp as an elite athlete and then show the world what she's made of."

He even has the foundation of a card in his mind ... which could also include a Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry rematch in Sacramento.