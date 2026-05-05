Mike Perry Gunning For Jake Paul MMA Fight After Nate Diaz

Could Jake Paul be next for Mike Perry after Nate Diaz?! The MMA turned bareknuckle boxing star says "absolutely!"

"Platinum" Perry, 34, chopped it up with Babcock less than two weeks before his highly anticipated scrap against Diaz, 41, on the Paul-promoted MVP event on May 16 in Los Angeles ... and we asked if a win could set up an MMA fight with Jake, after boxing the Problem Child in 2024.

"Absolutely," Mike said.

"Jake has mentioned he would be interested in fighting Nate if Nate was able to be successful. But, you know, so I'm looking to go out May 16th, give it everything I've got, dominate and, you know, see if Jake goes running scared or if he wants to fight an MMA fight."

Perry says hard work has paid off in the past ... so why wouldn't it happen again?

"I think things come full circle all the time. I've continued to work hard, before getting the Jake Paul [boxing] fight, working hard got me the Jake Paul fight. I worked hard for the Jake Paul fight, and I had some setbacks. I continued to work hard, got back in the winner's circle, performed again, and now we're here fighting on MVP again."

Of course, Perry isn't the only one who has boxed Paul. Nate and Jake faced off in the squared circle in August 2023.

Jake was victorious against both men -- but that was boxing -- and this is MMA, their sport.