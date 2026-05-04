Stefon Diggs' Former Chef Claims They Had Sexual Relationship Before She Was Hired

The woman accusing Stefon Diggs of assaulting her in December 2025 claims they had a sexual relationship before she became his personal chef.

Jamila Adams took the stand minutes ago in a Massachusetts courtroom ... where she detailed her timeline with the NFL superstar.

Adams stated she first linked up with Diggs via Instagram message four and a half years ago when he asked her to cook for him.

Adams called their interactions "complicated" ... as they started out as friends, but it "became sexual." She said they would meet up and hang out before he offered her a job February 2025, where she would live with him and cook meals for $2,000 a week.

The chef said she's skilled with recovery ... and her focus was to get Diggs healthy during his "comeback year."

Adams said she lived at Diggs' home from July until December.

But toward the end of November, she said there was friction inside Diggs' circle ... when a friend of his child's mother claimed Adams was spreading information about him sleeping with a woman on his staff named Lindsay.

Adams explained Diggs confronted her over the matter ... and Lindsay was upset that the chef was working inside the house.

Adams claimed she did not know the extent of Lindsay's duties for Diggs ... only that he pays her rent and works for him in some capacity.

Adams stated she was told she could not go with Diggs and his staff on a trip to Miami due to all the drama with Lindsay.