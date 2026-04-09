Stefon Diggs Supports Ex Cardi B at D.C. 'Little Miss Drama' Show

Livin' It Up at Ex Cardi B's Concert!

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" show in Washington, D.C. Wednesday doubled as a family reunion ... 'cause Stefon Diggs, his mom, and brother all attended!

Check it out -- fans were quick to spot the trio dancing the night away at Cardi's show looking like they were all having the time of their lives. Even if Cardi and Stefon's romance didn't work out, it seems there's nothing but love here.

Stefon Diggs with his mom and brother at Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama tour tonight in Washington, DC.🔥 pic.twitter.com/SW6qqM9zqF @FemaleRapReigns

As we've reported, Stefon's mom Stephanie has already gone to a show -- she was at Cardi's Houston tour stop ... where Nicki Minaj's younger sister also showed up.

The pair appeared to have a quick exchange after leaving the same club in D.C. later that night.

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Cardi seemingly threw some shade at her ex during her San Francisco tour stop when she declared no one can be "playing" someone like her ... and that she's a desired woman. She never said his name, but we got the hint.

As you know, the pair suddenly split in February amid a whirlwind of infidelity rumors on the NFLer's part. But, they're still family 'cause they welcomed their son together last November.