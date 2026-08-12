Diddy Countersues Former Videographer For Allegedly Selling Stolen Footage to Netflix

Diddy is countersuing a man who previously filed a civil suit for sexual assault against him ... alleging the man stole video footage from him and sold it to Netflix behind his back.

The incarcerated star is firing back at Rodney Jones ... claiming the videographer and producer used his position of trust to steal computer drives containing footage owned by Diddy, which were intended for use in a documentary about Diddy's life.

Diddy claims Rodney copied the footage and sold it to Netflix and 50 Cent to use in a competing Diddy documentary.

He says Rodney was one of many videographers who accompanied him and his family down to St. Barts in December 2022 ... where Diddy says Rodney immediately tried to get close to him -- sleeping on a couch in the mogul's yacht so as to be in closer proximity to the star.

Diddy says he believes Rodney accessed another videographer's workspace one day and took the videos from him ... then allegedly concealed his actions so as not to draw suspicion.

He claims Rodney later sold those videos to Netflix ... which he says the company used in the documentary it produced with 50 Cent called "Sean Combs: The Reckoning." He says Rodney also defamed him in the documentary when he repeated the claims he made in his lawsuit against Diddy.

Diddy's also claiming Rodney's previously filed sexual assault lawsuit was only filed by him in an attempt to shake him down for additional money for so-called "producer services" after he already got paid.

Remember ... back in 2024, Rodney sued Diddy for sexual assault -- claiming he would grope Jones' genitals and touch his anus. Jones also alleged Diddy would parade around naked in front of Jones.

Rodney also leveled similar accusations against Diddy's son Justin Combs, plus Cuba Gooding Jr. and Stevie J ... and they all issued vehement denials.