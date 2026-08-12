Karoline Leavitt Is Stepping Down As White House Press Secretary

Get ready for a new White House Press Secretary ... President Trump says Karoline Leavitt is stepping down from the job.

Trump announced Karoline's upcoming career move in a Truth Social post Wednesday ... saying she's leaving the gig at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her kids and family.

Karoline gave birth in May to a daughter ... her second child.

Trump says Karoline will be one of his top outside advisors and continue to be an influential voice within the GOP.

It sounds like this is Karoline's choice ... Trump says he totally understands and respects her decision and praises her as one of the best White House Press Secretaries in American history.

Karoline started her current role in January 2025, at the beginning of Trump's second term.

No word who is on the short list to replace Karoline.

Trump had 4 press secretaries in his first term ... and now he will have at least two in his second term.

It will be interesting to see who lands the job.