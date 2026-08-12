Trump Administration to Spend Over $900 Million on White House Upgrades

The Trump administration's plan to upgrade the White House is costing a whole lot of green ... because the president wants to spend over $900 million to update the property ... and taxpayers are on the hook for most of the bill.

The Washington Post revealed the higher-than-expected number in an article published Wednesday, citing records the outlet reviewed.

The report says the Trump administration pooled funding from federal agencies and private donors -- instead of securing money directly from Congress -- with the total cost ballooning to at least $927 million.

The money Trump scrounged together has gone into a fund earmarked for routine maintenance for the White House -- which usually only has a couple million dollars in it. However, the Post claims the Trump administration has moved $875 million into the account.

While Trump's East Wing ballroom is part of the expenses, it's not the only construction project that factors into the cost. A helipad, two fountains, and a planned visitor screening facility are also contributing to the eye-popping figure.

Of course, a federal court recently threw a wrench into the Administration's construction plans ... ruling the executive branch can't sidestep Congress with regard to building the infamous ballroom that's been the subject of months of drama.

The case -- which specifically zeroes in on the ballroom and not all construction projects the White House is working on -- is moving on to the Supreme Court ... to test who really controls the power of the purse.