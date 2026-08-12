Tom Segura Breaks Silence on Split from Christina P.

Play video content Video: Tom Segura Opens Up About Split from Christina P. Your Mom's House w/ Tom Segura & Christina P

Tom Segura is breaking his silence on his separation from Christina Pazsitzky ... calling it a "horrible experience" and an emotional rollercoaster.

Tom addresses the split for the first time on their "Your Mom's House" podcast ... pushing back on the narrative that he forced Christina to address their breakup all alone.

Play video content Video: Christina P. Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Her Divorce from Tom Segura Your Mom's House

ICYMI, Christina fought back tears as she spoke about their split on the podcast last week ... saying they tried working through their issues for years.

In a new episode published today, Tom says they have been filming 'YMH' separately for months ... because their split is not new to them.

Tom goes on to describe how painful the breakup has been ... but notes he and Christina still fully support each other and speak every day. He adds that their primary focus is their children and providing the best life possible for them.

We broke the news last month that the comedians were going their separate ways, but remained amicable.

Tom and Christina have two sons ... Ellis, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018. They married in 2008.