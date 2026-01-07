Tom Segura & Christina Pazsitzky Stuck in Caribbean After Maduro's Capture

Play video content X/@YMHstudios

Married comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky are reluctantly getting their groove back ... they're stuck in the Caribbean after the U.S. capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

As you may know ... U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy closed down airspace around Venezuela after the late-night military operation over the weekend, leaving some civilians and celebrities without flights back to the States.

In a shared video, the couple detailed their experience.

"We can't get home," Tom said, plainly. "I'll tell you the fun part ... is that you go to the airport and they go, 'You're going to leave now.' And then they go, 'Just kidding. You're not.'"

Tom lamented ... "Every day is just a mystery. Will we get home?"

But, seeing as how their situation could be a lot worse, Christina said they were still making the most of it.