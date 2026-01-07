Tom Segura & Christina Pazsitzky Stuck in Caribbean After Maduro's Capture
Tom Segura & Wife Stranded in Paradise ... Maduro's Capture Shut Down Flights Home!!!
Married comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky are reluctantly getting their groove back ... they're stuck in the Caribbean after the U.S. capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.
As you may know ... U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy closed down airspace around Venezuela after the late-night military operation over the weekend, leaving some civilians and celebrities without flights back to the States.
The list of celebs affected reportedly includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman, Queen Latifah, Mike Tyson, and now ... Tom and Christina.
In a shared video, the couple detailed their experience.
"We can't get home," Tom said, plainly. "I'll tell you the fun part ... is that you go to the airport and they go, 'You're going to leave now.' And then they go, 'Just kidding. You're not.'"
Tom lamented ... "Every day is just a mystery. Will we get home?"
But, seeing as how their situation could be a lot worse, Christina said they were still making the most of it.
She joked they were "still doing our thing" and "trying not to get a DUI."