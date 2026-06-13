NY AG Letitia James Demands Spurs Allow Knicks Fans to Buy Game 5 Finals Tickets

The Spurs' ticket policy has already ticked off Knicks fans ... now it's got New York Attorney General Letitia James breathing down San Antonio's neck.

James jumped into the controversy Saturday, publicly demanding the Spurs ditch the alleged policy that had threatened some out-of-state ticket purchases ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The AG even threw in a little hometown pride while making her case.

As TMZ previously reported, some Knicks fans who purchased tickets for Saturday night's game were stunned to learn their orders could be canceled because they lived outside a 150-mile radius of San Antonio. The Spurs later said the restriction wasn't created specifically for the Finals ... and noted it has been in place throughout the postseason.

Looks like Knicks fans may have won this battle after all, though. In a statement Saturday, MSG Sports said it confirmed with Spurs ownership that no Knicks fans will have their tickets revoked for Game 5 ... adding that all ticket holders will be allowed into Frost Bank Arena for the big game.

The statement directly contradicts fears that New Yorkers could be shut out because of the controversial policy.

Still, with the Knicks holding a 3-1 series lead and sitting one win away from its first NBA championship in decades, the ticket drama has become nearly as intense as the Finals themselves.