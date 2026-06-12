Selena Gomez Fires Back Over Taylor Swift Knicks Photo Drama

Selena Gomez ain't playin' around when it comes to her friends ... clapping back at haters who thought she insulted Taylor Swift.

Here's the deal ... the "Bluest Flame" singer commented "lol" under an Instagram post showing Taylor celebrating the New York Knicks' comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Taylor was snapped with her pals Alana and Este Haim as well as "Law & Order: SVU" actress Mariska Hargitay.

Internet trolls immediately thought Selena was shading Taylor ... but Selena cleared it all up with a post to her Instagram Story late Thursday evening, writing ... "Woke up and was sent so many texts. I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult."

Selena said the "lol" comment was a reaction to the first photo on the slide ... which shows Mariska making a hilarious face as Taylor gives her an enthusiastic hug.

She went on to further explain she actually made a bet on the game with some friends and lost. So, the comment was also her poking fun at her friends. She said, "Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise. also .. It’s a basketball game."

Well, that settles that.

As you know, Taylor was one of the many big names that made it to Madison Square Garden Wednesday night to watch the Knicks mount a historic 29-point comeback to beat the Spurs.